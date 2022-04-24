AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 747,652 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 747,652 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.84. 6,988,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,555. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

