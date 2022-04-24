Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $989.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.31. 1,686,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,393. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.72.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

