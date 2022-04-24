Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.35. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.82 on Friday, reaching $187.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.