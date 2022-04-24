Analysts Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.73 Million

Brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) to post sales of $212.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. ContextLogic reported sales of $772.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

WISH opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.19.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $140,710.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 828,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,791,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

