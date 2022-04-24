Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.97. 3,939,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.