Analysts Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after purchasing an additional 260,301 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 829,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

