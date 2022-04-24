Analysts Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Announce $4.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.02. KLA reported earnings of $3.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $20.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.28 to $21.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.05 to $25.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.85.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.27 and its 200-day moving average is $377.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

