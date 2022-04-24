Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $131.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

