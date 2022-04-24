Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to report $2.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Align Technology reported earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $740.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.50.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $23.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.57. 1,235,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,421. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $360.17 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after acquiring an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Align Technology by 43.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Align Technology by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

