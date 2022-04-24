Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $54.45. 198,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 453.79 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $275,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,654.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 293,329 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,372 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

