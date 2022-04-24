Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.46. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.27.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $15.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.96. 396,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,867. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.56. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

