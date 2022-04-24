Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT at $92.33

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 608,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

