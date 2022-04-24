Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $87.82

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. 933,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,423. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Incyte by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 551,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

