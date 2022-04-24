Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $87.82

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.82.
INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. 933,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,423. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36.
In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Incyte by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 551,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
