Analysts Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Price Target at $30.59

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of ADRNY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,606. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.