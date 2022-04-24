Analysts Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Target Price at $27.00

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after acquiring an additional 534,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 207,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $955.02 million, a PE ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.63. Materialise has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

