Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Target Price at $49.80

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

OMI traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 816,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,985. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

