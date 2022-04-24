Analysts Set PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) PT at $4.00

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PHX. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,785. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

