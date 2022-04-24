Analysts Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $292.67

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

RHHBY stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

