Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAUKF. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,830.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,943.17.

Anglo American stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.