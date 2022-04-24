Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAUKF. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a buy rating and set a $3,830.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,943.17.

Anglo American stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

