Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $46.10 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

