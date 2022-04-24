AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) vs. VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Financial Analysis

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AppYea and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $259.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.82%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 59.12% -45.19% 33.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppYea and VeriSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.33 billion 17.02 $784.83 million $7.01 29.37

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Volatility and Risk

AppYea has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its stock price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats AppYea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppYea (Get Rating)

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce. The company also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

