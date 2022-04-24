AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 18th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average is $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

