APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $10.72 Million

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $25,787.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.26 or 0.07315538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041714 BTC.

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,534,778 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

