APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $31,355.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.90 or 0.07405259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,627.76 or 1.00021705 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,534,778 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

