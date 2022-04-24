Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FHLC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.58. 232,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,423. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.