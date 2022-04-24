Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,950 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

