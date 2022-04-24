Armor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 333,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,588. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13.

