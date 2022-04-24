Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,158,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.40. 1,624,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

