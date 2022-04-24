Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 365,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

