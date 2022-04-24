Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. 14,318,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,326,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.