Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,439,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,580. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

