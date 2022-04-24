Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 147,314 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

