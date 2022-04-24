Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,678,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.43 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

