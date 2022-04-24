Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. 2,272,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,224. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

