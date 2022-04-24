Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of AAWW opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $11,065,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

