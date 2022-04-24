Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $181.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $185.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

