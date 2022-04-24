AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 68,483,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,931,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

