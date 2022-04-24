Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

NYSE:ALV traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.13. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

