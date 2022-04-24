aWSB (aWSB) Hits Market Cap of $82,336.64

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $13.47 or 0.00033997 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a total market cap of $82,336.64 and $16,858.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07408385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,687.87 or 1.00175721 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

