Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of Axonics worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Axonics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axonics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Axonics by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 380,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. 303,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,275. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,621 shares of company stock worth $12,317,434 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

