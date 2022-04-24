AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. AZZ has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AZZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after buying an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AZZ by 109.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AZZ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

