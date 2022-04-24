AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. 179,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.
