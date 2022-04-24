AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. 179,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,736. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $15,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZZ. StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

