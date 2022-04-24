Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

