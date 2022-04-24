Barber Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,991. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

