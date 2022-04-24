Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $22.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

