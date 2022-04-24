Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,554,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 711,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 263,662 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 3,822,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,971. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.

