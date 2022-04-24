Barber Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IUSV traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 398,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

