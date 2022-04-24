Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $723,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $73.54. 3,112,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

