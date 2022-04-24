Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,609 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 965,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.