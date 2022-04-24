Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 693 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 68,483,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,931,080. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

